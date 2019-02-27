Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
CHARLES RAYMOND FITZ M.D.

CHARLES RAYMOND FITZ M.D. Obituary
FITZ CHARLES RAYMOND, MD

Age 81 passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a professor in radiology at UPMC Children's Hospital. His interests included worldwide travel, wine and driving fast. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Anna Rusztyn-Fitz; brother, Arthur and his wife, Lois; daughter, Auben; son, Eric and his wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Evangeline and Fred; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday, March 1st from 2-8 p.m., and Saturday, March 2nd from 9 a.m., until time of memorial service at 11, at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Memorials may be made to the UPMC Children's Foundation.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
