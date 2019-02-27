|
FITZ CHARLES RAYMOND, MD
Age 81 passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a professor in radiology at UPMC Children's Hospital. His interests included worldwide travel, wine and driving fast. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Anna Rusztyn-Fitz; brother, Arthur and his wife, Lois; daughter, Auben; son, Eric and his wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Evangeline and Fred; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday, March 1st from 2-8 p.m., and Saturday, March 2nd from 9 a.m., until time of memorial service at 11, at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Memorials may be made to the UPMC Children's Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019