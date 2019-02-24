Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
RICH CHARLES "CHARLIE"

Age 82, of Coraopolis, formerly of Sheraden. Peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; brother of the late Jean Dohmol, Ruth Fushe, Judith Uniatowski, Robert, and John Rich. Charlie was a US Army veteran, a former employee of Gimbels Department Store, and an avid bowler. He will be missed by all who knew him. As per Charlie's wishes there will be NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to a Blessing Service where Military Honors will be performed Saturday, March 2, 2019, 6 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton.


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
