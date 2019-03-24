COX CHARLES ROBERT

Was born to Charles Raymond Cox and Martha Knight Cox on June 22, 1925 and died March 18, 2019, with his children at his side. "Bob" or "CR" was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by the love of his life and wife, Nancy Lain Cox. Bob's life focus was his family. He was best known for his genuine kindness, warmth and that rare talent for making each and everyone feel special. Bob had a marvelous sense of humor. It was on display at the Cox family's numerous and lively parties both in Mt. Lebanon and Vero Beach. A favorite memory was the regular bridge club gatherings where there was raucous fun with his legendary cocktails, but very little bridge. Bob's life began in Beaver, Pennsylvania. He attended Shady Side Academy (1943) and Cornell University (1947). At both schools he was a star athlete in soccer and basketball. He was also a member of the Cornell Council and Honor Society. Bob spent most of his professional career as a senior executive with Dravo Corporation in Pittsburgh and later as President of Western Pennsylvania AAA Club. Nancy and Bob retired to Vero Beach, Florida where they were active in many local organizations and charities. Their shared passion in retirement was golf and tennis. Although an accomplished athlete, Bob would be the first to admit that his golf wedge often got the better of him. Bob was a member of the Duquesne Club, University Club, Chartiers Country Club and Vero Beach Country Club. Bob was also a man of faith as a deacon of the Southminster Presbyterian Church in Mt. Lebanon and a member of the Community Church of Vero Beach. Bob was fun to be with and he will be missed. We will miss his story telling most; whether it was about skidding his car down the ice-covered hill from his Lambda Chi fraternity house in Ithaca, commandeering the local fire truck at a later Cornell Reunion or reliving every Steelers' and Pirates' victory. The stories are many and will be retold at every Cox family gathering. Bob lives on in his children, Robert K. Cox (Cynthia), Patricia C. Yeates (Garry), Thomas L. Cox (Anne) and Ann C. Clancy (Kevin); as with his nine remarkable grandchildren, Kacey, Carly, Kelly, Christopher, Allison, Tom, Charlie, Caitlin and Tommy. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Nancy; his daughter-in-law, Terry McMillen Cox; and his sister, Martha Cox Hartman. A memorial service will be held at the Community Church of Vero Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd Street, Vero Beach, Florida 32960. Condolences may be shared online at:

www.coxgiffordseawinds.com