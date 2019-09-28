Home

Richard R Herod Funeral Home
501 Morgantown St
Point Marion, PA 15474
(724) 725-5245
CHARLES ROBERT RYAN


1924 - 2019
CHARLES ROBERT RYAN Obituary
RYAN CHARLES ROBERT

Charles Robert Ryan, of Upper St. Clair, PA. Born December 2, 1924, in Vanderbilt, PA, passed away peacefully Sept. 23, 2019, at age 94. Survived by wife of 72 years, Arlene (Spacht) Ryan; two daughters, Cheri Blum (Richard) and Debbie Barbarita (Michael); five grandchildren, Melissa Khoury (George), Jeffrey Barbarita (Suzy), Amy Adelman (Brett), Christopher Barbarita (Scott Copley) and Mathew Ryan; also five great-grandchildren, Luke and Jake Adelman, Michael Barbarita, Westin and Myla Khoury. Deceased is daughter, Paula Perfetti. Life brought him many endearing names: Robert, Bob, Chuck, Pappy and Baby Pappy. He had a huge heart; loved by all and will be missed by anyone fortunate enough to be his friend. Bob was a stationary engineer for the former Columbia Hospital and Forbes Regional Hospital, passing along his electrical talent to his grandchild, Christopher. He loved life and most importantly, his family. There will be no visitation. Interment will be private. Arrangements in the care of RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, PA (724-725-5245) Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 1687 Fairchance Road, Morgantown, WV 26508. www.herod-rishel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
