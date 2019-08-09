|
WEILAND CHARLES RONALD "RON"
Passed peacefully with family by his side on August 7, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Weiland and Alice Kirsch; brother, Ken; sister Cheryl (Jones) and baby daughter, Debbie. He is survived by his wife, Terry of 49 years; son, Jim (Debbie) and their children, Janelle, Carrie and Nathan; daughter, Judy (the late Bud) and their children, Jessica and Benjamin; son, Peter and his children, Sydney, Luke, and Cam; and daughter, Kim; and five great-grandchildren. Ron served as a pole linesman and in the military police while serving in Korea. Ron and his wife Terry owned Weiland Auto Body in Bethel Park for over 20 years until his health forced him to retire. Ron always had a love for cars and gardening. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Sunday 1-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019