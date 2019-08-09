Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES WEILAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES RONALD "RON" WEILAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES RONALD "RON" WEILAND Obituary
WEILAND CHARLES RONALD "RON"

Passed peacefully with family by his side on August 7, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Weiland and Alice Kirsch; brother, Ken; sister Cheryl (Jones) and baby daughter, Debbie. He is survived by his wife, Terry of 49 years; son, Jim (Debbie) and their children, Janelle, Carrie and Nathan; daughter, Judy (the late Bud) and their children, Jessica and Benjamin; son, Peter and his children, Sydney, Luke, and Cam; and daughter, Kim; and five great-grandchildren. Ron served as a pole linesman and in the military police while serving in Korea. Ron and his wife Terry owned Weiland Auto Body in Bethel Park for over 20 years until his health forced him to retire. Ron always had a love for cars and gardening. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Sunday 1-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now