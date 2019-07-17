STONE, M.D. CHARLES S.

Age 85, of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Susette G. Stone; loving father of the late A. Curtis Stone and Jeffrey D. Stone, M.D. (Marie C.); and cherished grandfather of Pegeen A., Alden C., Bradford D. and Tori A. Stone; brother of Ann Stone Thompson (Kenneth). Born in Altoona Pennsylvania on February 3, 1934. Chuck was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School ('52) and Penn State University ('56) where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and PSU Lacrosse team. He has always been a proud "Nittany Lion." Chuck received his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College, served as a Navy Lt at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital and NATO Hospital in Naples Italy, where he and Susette acquired their life-long love for Italy and travel. Completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at The University of Pittsburgh and was an early partner of Oakland Orthopaedic Associates (Now GPOA). He subspecialized in spinal deformity surgery, loved his work at the former Home for Crippled Children, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Presbyterian University, St. Francis and St Margaret's Hospitals. Chuck truly enjoyed his many years teaching the University of Pittsburgh Department of Orthopaedics surgical residents. He was a team Physician for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He loved hockey, football, boating, history, golf, food and most importantly, friends and family. No Visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.