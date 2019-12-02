|
LYNCH CHARLES T.
Of Monroeville, formerly of Plum, age 82, on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (O'Hara) Lynch for 56 years. Loving father of Charles T. (Kim) Lynch, Jr. of North Huntingdon and Beth Lynch of Monroeville. Chuck was a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was a retired electrical engineer and was employed with the former Miller Printing on the Northside. Chuck's Blessing Service and interment will be private to his family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019