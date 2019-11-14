Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
60 Rochester Rd
Freedom, PA
CHARLES (CHUCK) TAYLOR


1943 - 2019
CHARLES (CHUCK) TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR CHARLES (CHUCK)

Age 76, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1943 in Columbus, Missouri to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Hannah) Taylor. Surviving are his beloved wife, Jean (Happel) Taylor; his two much loved sons, Christopher and Nathan; and his beloved daughter-in-law, Jane; his brother, Robert Taylor and many loved family members and friends. Chuck was a graduate of Northwestern University where he first cultivated his life-long love of film. He served his country during the Vietnam conflict as a Naval Officer aboard the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Shangri La. Following his service, he earned his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business and embarked on a long career pursuing his interest in business and computer technology. Chuck was also a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Freedom, PA. Through all of his life, Chuck may be best remembered by his loved ones as a person of great taste, with an uncanny ability to recognize and admire parts of life that are normally overlooked. This was especially true of his deep, and often surprising, appreciation of movies (especially bad ones), jokes (especially good ones), wooden roller coasters, and above all his love for his family. He enriched all of our lives. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 60 Rochester Rd., Freedom, PA. A luncheon will be held following the service. Arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN OF CRANBERRY.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
