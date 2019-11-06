|
VOELKER CHARLES THOMAS
Charles Thomas "Chuck" Voelker, a native of Pittsburgh, PA and a resident of Prairieville, LA passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 58. He was a 1982 graduate of Penn State University, where he received his BA in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. Since 2004, Chuck was the Owner and Operator of Entire Environmental Services, Inc. and Entire Oilfield Service and Supply, LLC, in Baton Rouge. He enjoyed being an entrepreneur and owned and operated six different businesses. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Jean Voelker, Prairieville, LA; daughters, Jillian Leigh Voelker, Fort Worth, TX, and Kendall Lynn Beyl, and husband, Joshua, Fernandina Beach, FL; parents, Charles H. Voelker, and Edna Mae Voelker, Pittsburgh, PA; mother in law, Jean B. Lusk, Prairieville, LA and granddaughter, Charlotte McKay Beyl, Fernandina Beach, FL. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church 3319 W. Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216 at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Reverend Thomas Strandburg. A Visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Home Repair Ministry, "Revive 225", 930 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019