FREED CHARLES V.
On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband for 67 years of Marilyn Protas Freed. Loving father of Melinda Freed of Mt. Lebanon, Blaire Freed of Baltimore, MD and the late Howard Protas Freed. The family wishes to thank loving caregivers, Roberta "Robin" Thornton, Sean Thornton, Teresa Lutty and Michelle Culligan for their wonderful care and companionship, and the staff of Manor Care, Bethel Park. Charles studied at Carnegie Tech and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. Charles was a CPA in private practice for 63 years. He was honored by PA Institute of CPAs for his length of service. Despite being disabled at the age of 59, Charles led a full and active life enjoying his family, his love of music and working up until the time of his death. Services at Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Mt. Lebanon on Thursday at 2 p.m. Visitation at Temple one hour prior to services, (1 - 2 p.m) Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery/Temple Emanuel section. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020