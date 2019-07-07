Home

Age 77. Son of Emilie M. (Fichter) Appel and Charles W. Appel, Sr. (both deceased). Thankful husband of Mary Jane "Shane" (Glover) Appel for 50 years; proud father of Jennifer Appel Kemp (Jon), Sean Eric Appel, Bryan Christopher Appel (Caro), Nathan Thomas Appel (Kelly), and Geoffrey Charles Appel; proud grandfather of Jaime Curnane Appel Schoyer, Allen Robert Schoyer, Ryan Elise Appel, Sofia Brooks Appel, and Beatrix Jump Appel. A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 11524 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
