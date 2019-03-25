McKISSICK CHARLES W., JR. "CHARLIE"

Age 82, of Penn Hills, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Warren and Louise McKissick and sisters, Judy (the late Robert) Bibey and Bonnie Rochez; brother-in-law of John Rochez; uncle of Laurie (Michael) Rhoades, Vickie (Anthony) Palyszeski, and Rebecca (Joseph) Mator; great-uncle to Sean, Eric, Luke, Billy, Anthony, Zachary, and Belle. Charlie will be remembered as a people person and was able to connect with many through his various jobs including working as a manager at Stop-N-Go and 7 Eleven, a catering chef at CMU food services, and in more recent years, at Rite Aid in Penn Hills. Friends received, Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Thursday, 11:00 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.