SCHWARTZMILLER CHARLES W. "CHUCK"

Age 84, of Slippery Rock, formerly Pittsburgh, on Friday, February 28, 2020, passed peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Jo Ann L. (Baldesberger) Schwartzmiller. Loving father of Charles W. "CW" (Becky) Schwartzmiller. Grandfather of Vanessa (Jake) Morris. Brother of the late Selma (John) Enright, Clara (Fred) Tucciarone, Thomas "Tucker" (Jeanne), Bertha (Anthony) Defeo, Albert (Betty), Ralph (Irene "Chick", still surviving), Rita (John) Harris, and Leo (Irene "Budzy") Schwartzmiller. Uncle Chuck, along with his legendary annual "Pig Roast", will be deeply missed by numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. As per Chuck's wishes, there will be no visitation. Friends and family are invited to gather, for a graveside committal service, at Wolf Creek Cemetery, 891 New Castle Rd., Slippery Rock, PA 16057, on Saturday, March 7th at 1:30 p.m. If attending, Uncle Chuck requests that everyone dress comfy and casual. Arrangements are entrusted to BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. To leave a tribute or memorial, visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.