Services
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
CHARLES W. "CHICK" SCHWER Jr.

CHARLES W. "CHICK" SCHWER Jr. Obituary
SCHWER, JR. CHARLES "CHICK" W.

Age 72, of North Versailles, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born April 22, 1947, in Charleroi, a son of the late Charles (Genevieve) Schwer, Sr. He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Wilmerding and owned many businesses in the past, including the North Versailles Nursery. He is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Diane Schwer; sons, Charles (Cheryl) Schwer III of Westmoreland City and Thomas (Cyndi) Schwer of East McKeesport; grandchildren, Nina, Charles, Jacob and Maxwell Schwer; brothers Jack (Barbara) Schwer, Timothy Schwer and Patrick (Kathleen) Schwer; and nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 until time of Blessing Service at 8 p.m. at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Memorial contributions may be made to either the at or St. Jude Hospitals at . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
