|
|
VOORHEES CHARLES W. "BILL"
Age 95, of Sheraden, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved husband for 70 years of Shirley E. Keck Voorhees; loving father of Debra M. and Craig (Carole) Voorhees and grandfather of Kara (Seth) Reynolds and Noel (David) Andras. Also loving nieces and nephews. Bill was born March 6, 1924, son of Glenn A. Voorhees and Norma I. Love, both deceased. He was a brother of Glenn (Helen Urban) Voorhees, Jr. and Lenore I. (Daniel) Harbaugh, both deceased. His family is part of 18 generations per his family genealogy written by his nephew, Jon Voorhees of Seattle, WA. He was a World War II veteran and served in the 9th Air Force in England, France and Germany from 1943 until 1946. He was an instrument specialist on B-26 bombers. Bill was employed by the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad for 42 years, from 1942 until 1984. He worked for the railroad as a laborer, clerk, stenographer, and Chief of Police. He earned a degree at the University of Pittsburgh and Community College of Allegheny County. He was a lifetime member of the Western Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association and other Railroad Police organizations. Bill was a fair golfer and bowler for more than 70 years. He will be buried at Mt. Calvary Cemetery near his family and close to where he was born in Stowe Township. Per Bill's request, there will be no viewing or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a good cause such as the . Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019