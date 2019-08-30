|
WEIBLE CHARLES W.
Age 97, Sturgeon, died Monday, August 26, 2019, in his daughter's home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 21, 1922, in Sturgeon, a son of the late Frank and Mary Matalik Weible. Mr. Weible worked for 25 years at Universal Cyclops in Bridgeville and was a World War II Army Corp. of Engineers veteran. He was president of the Sturgeon Belgium Club and enjoyed fishing, camping, playing golf, traveling and outdoor sports. Surviving are his daughters, Catherine (Michael) Collett of New Kensington, Diane (Robert) DalBon of Cecil Twp., Bridgeville and Dorothy W. (Perry) Pergola of IN; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeffrey) Beckner, Megan Collett, Amy (Tom) Moore, Jill (Dave) Barbieri, Michael Pergola, Steven Pergola; great-grandchildren, Charles and Claire Beckner, Lucia and Francesca Cicconi. In addition to his wife, Dorothy T. Weible (2012), he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemarie and brothers, James and Frank Weible. Friends will be received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:45 a.m. in St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, McDonald. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Mary Queen of Apostles School, 110 Elmtree Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019