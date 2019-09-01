|
ZIMMERMAN CHARLES W.
Age 72, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019. Dr. Charles "Chuck" Zimmerman served as a Professor of Mathematics at Robert Morris University since 1981. He earned his BS, MS, and PhD degrees from Ohio State University. Chuck is survived by his brother, Robert (Marilyn); nieces, Amy (Scott), Kimberly (Enrique), and Kristen (Vern); nephew, Mark; and many extended family, friends, and colleagues. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosa; and his sister, Kathryn. Cremation has occurred and a "Celebration of Chuck's Life" memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 5, 2019, at the Rogal Family Chapel (419 Pennsylvania Ave.) at Robert Morris University, 6001 University Drive, Moon Twp., PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to: The Charles W. Zimmerman Endowed Scholarship, Robert Morris University. Online contributions may be remitted at the RMU website.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019