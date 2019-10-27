|
HOUTS CHARLES WAKEFIELD
Age 87, Hooversville, died October 23, 2019 at Windber Woods. Born March 29, 1932 in Pittsburgh; the son of Harry Glen and Lucy (Clary) Houts. Preceded in death by parents and wife, Martha (Ott) Houts. Survived by sons, David and wife, Lucia, and DeWayne and wife, Brenda. Also survived by grandsons, Jason and Brandon and five great-grandchildren. Charles retired from US Steel as a crane operator. He was active in the Victory Hall Butler 694 Masons as well as his community. No viewing or services. Inurnment POS of a cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.georgemasonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019