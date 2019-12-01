Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES WEIMERSKIRCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES "DONNY" WEIMERSKIRCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES "DONNY" WEIMERSKIRCH Obituary
WEIMERSKIRCH CHARLES "DONNY"

Age 57, formerly of Verona, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, FL where he has resided for the past ten years. Dear son of the late Charles D. and Catherine D. (Crouse) Weimerskirch; brother of Charlene (Jay) Kumar, John Weimerskirch, Lisa (Kevin) Ewing, Sandra (Joseph) Giconi and Joseph (Jill) Weimerskirch; uncle to ten nieces and nephews; and great-uncle to six; along with his extended family and friends in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 825 2nd St., Verona at 10 a.m. Local arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the VA Hospital Aspinwall Veteran's Programs, 1010 Delafield Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15215

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -