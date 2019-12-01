|
WEIMERSKIRCH CHARLES "DONNY"
Age 57, formerly of Verona, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, FL where he has resided for the past ten years. Dear son of the late Charles D. and Catherine D. (Crouse) Weimerskirch; brother of Charlene (Jay) Kumar, John Weimerskirch, Lisa (Kevin) Ewing, Sandra (Joseph) Giconi and Joseph (Jill) Weimerskirch; uncle to ten nieces and nephews; and great-uncle to six; along with his extended family and friends in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 825 2nd St., Verona at 10 a.m. Local arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the VA Hospital Aspinwall Veteran's Programs, 1010 Delafield Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019