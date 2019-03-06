Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
CHARLES WILLIAM "CHUCK" BOSLEY

CHARLES WILLIAM "CHUCK" BOSLEY Obituary
BOSLEY CHARLES "CHUCK" WILLIAM

Age 72 of Penn Hills passed away on Sunday evening, March 3, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Son of the late Walter and Hester (Cornett) Bosley. He was born on January 15, 1947 in New Berlin, NY. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Beloved Husband for 52 years of Suzanne Anne Bosley; loving father of Mishelle Donahue, Melissa (Chip) Brown, Melanie (David) London, and Madia (Stevie) Brace; grandfather of Kaylee and Troy Simpson, Charlie, Alec, and Peri Brown, Matthew and Corinn London, Madison and Mason Kelly; great-grandfather of Capri and Oakley Simpson, Paisleigh Bernardini, and Presley C. Scott. Friends and relatives are invited to a committal service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Rd., Bridgeville, PA  15017. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. 412-828-3535.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
