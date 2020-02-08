|
ROGERS CHARLES WILLIAM
Age 80, of Ocean City, MD, formerly of Delmont, died peacefully Monday, February 3, 2020, in Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, MD. He was born August 5, 1939, in Delmont, the son of the late Charles M. Rogers and Helen (Keenan) Rogers. Mr. Rogers was the father of Timothy Charles Rogers, Sandra Rogers Annesley (William), Michelle Rogers Bankhead (John) and James Elliott Rogers; grandfather of Nancy Annesley Cunningham (Daniel), William H. Annesley IV, John C. Bankhead and Alexander P. Bankhead. A graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Mr. Rogers received his BS in Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and his Masters in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Early in his career, he worked for Westinghouse and then Barney Machinery in Pittsburgh for many years. Along the way he founded Olympic Railway, ORX in Altoona, which he later sold to General Electric, He was an avid golfer and member of Oakmont Country Club. He was also a skier and became a ski instructor at Laurel Mountain and Seven Springs Resort on the weekends. His love of the ocean took him to Ocean City, MD, in retirement, he got his captain's license from the Merchant Marines in Annapolis, MD. During his retirement he found his second calling and was hired to take boats/yachts up and down the East coast delivering them to their summer/winter destinations. His favorite was a charter through the Panama Canal. Mr. Rogers was a 32nd degree member of the Freemasons. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Charles will be conducted at noon Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the funeral home, immediately following visitation. Entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or , 700 5th Ave. in Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please write "Charles Rogers" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.vaiafuneralhome.com.