CHARLES WILLIAMS RODGERS III


1953 - 2019
CHARLES WILLIAMS RODGERS III Obituary
RODGERS III CHARLES WILLIAMS

 Age 66, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on October 13, 2019. Charles was born September 26, 1953,  the son of the late Charles Williams Rodgers, Jr. and Catherine M. Rodgers (Farrell). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda. Charles is survived by his sister, Kathleen Hoskins, (Norman); niece, Amy Hoskins and nephew, Timothy Hoskins. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.  A private service will be held. Family has requested any donations be made to Operation Safety Net, 903 Watson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.  www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
