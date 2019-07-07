Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Age 98, of Gibsonia, formerly Windber, PA passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by his family.  Charley "Smiling" Cannoni was the son of the late Giuseppe and Antonia (Formica) Cannoni.  He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Lena J. (Damiani) Cannoni.  Charley was the loving father of Elaine A. Gribar and Laurie J. (Charles) Reese. Brother of the late Andrew and Felix Cannoni.  He is also survived by six grandchildren: John (Lisa) Gribar, Steven (Denise) Gribar, Julie (David) Knell, Adam (Jessica) Chisum Reese, Kevin (Skye Appleby) Reese, and Eric (Amy) Reese.  He also has 11 great-grandchildren. He was a proud World War II Veteran who spent his career working tirelessly for the rights of veterans. He retired as the Director of Veteran's Affairs for Allegheny County.  He was a devoted, loving husband and father who cherished his family.  He enjoyed playing bocci, making typewriter art, and telling stories of his childhood in Windber. Family will welcome friends Tuesday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.  Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Richard Catholic Church, 3841 Dickey Rd., Gibsonia, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charley's memory to the veterans' organization of your choice.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
