DINCO CHARLISSA M.
Age 40 of McKees Rocks, PA who passed on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A daughter of Charles Parada and the late Betsy (Jordan) Parada; beloved mother of Caitlin Dinco and Colby Dinco; and their father, Chad Dinco; sister of Tammy (Christopher) Adams. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette, Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332, on Monday, February 25, 2019 between the hours of 3-9 p.m., where a service will take place at 8:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019