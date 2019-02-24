Home

CHARLISSA M. DINCO

CHARLISSA M. DINCO Obituary
DINCO CHARLISSA M.

Age 40 of McKees Rocks, PA who passed on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A daughter of Charles Parada and the late Betsy (Jordan) Parada; beloved mother of Caitlin Dinco and Colby Dinco; and their father, Chad Dinco; sister of Tammy (Christopher) Adams. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette, Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332, on Monday, February 25, 2019 between the hours of 3-9 p.m., where a service will take place at 8:00 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
