KROBER CHARLOTTE A.
Age 84, of Bethel Park, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William S. Krober; loving mother of Billy Krober, Michael (Linda) Krober, Sue Ellen Krober, Celeste (Andy) Benson, and the late Denise Krober; dear sister of Nancy (Bill) Ball and the late Sue Dunn; also survived by ten cherished grandchildren, nine cherished great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Charlotte served the past 50 years faithfully as a servant of Jehovah at the Kingdom Hall of Bethel Park. Family will receive friends Sunday 4 p.m. until time of Service at 5 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3482 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL, Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019