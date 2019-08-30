Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
412-835-7940
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3482 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3482 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE KROBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE A. KROBER

Add a Memory
CHARLOTTE A. KROBER Obituary
KROBER CHARLOTTE A.

Age 84, of Bethel Park, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William S. Krober; loving mother of Billy Krober, Michael (Linda) Krober, Sue Ellen Krober, Celeste (Andy) Benson, and the late Denise Krober; dear sister of Nancy (Bill) Ball and the late Sue Dunn; also survived by ten cherished grandchildren, nine cherished great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Charlotte served the past 50 years faithfully as a servant of Jehovah at the Kingdom Hall of Bethel Park. Family will receive friends Sunday 4 p.m. until time of Service at 5 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3482 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL, Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLOTTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
Download Now