Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ursula Church
Allison Park, PA
View Map
BOSSONG CHARLOTTE

Age 77, of Allison Park, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years of Charles, Sr.; daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy Miller; sister of the late Raymond (surviving Kay) Miller; mother of Charles, Jr. (Shelly), Clifton (Windy), Craig (Ashley), and Christian (Kristy); also three grandchildren, Klayton, Jordan, and Greyson. She was Director of Religious Education for 24 years at St. Ursula Church. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ursula Church, Allison Park, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
