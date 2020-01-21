|
BOSSONG CHARLOTTE
Age 77, of Allison Park, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years of Charles, Sr.; daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy Miller; sister of the late Raymond (surviving Kay) Miller; mother of Charles, Jr. (Shelly), Clifton (Windy), Craig (Ashley), and Christian (Kristy); also three grandchildren, Klayton, Jordan, and Greyson. She was Director of Religious Education for 24 years at St. Ursula Church. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ursula Church, Allison Park, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020