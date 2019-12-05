|
DICKERSON CHARLOTTE
Charlotte Dickerson was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on May 21, 1944, the daughter of Hugh W. Dickerson and Edith E. Faulkner Dickerson. She died at home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 20, 2019. She found great satisfaction through her work in civil service in Federal Government agencies. Charlotte valued her intelligence and her independence. A lifelong Episcopalian, she arrived at Calvary Episcopal Church in 1987. She was an active member, committed to the church and sustained by her faith. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Avenue, Pittsburgh 15206, with a reception following.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019