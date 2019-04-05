KUCZINSKI CHARLOTTE EVELYN (THIBAULT)

Age 83, of Scott Twp., on thursday, April 4, 2019. Daughter of the late Alfred and Marie Thibault of Fall River, MA. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Kuczinski, Sr.; loving mother of Kimberly (Charles) Deitriech of Georgetown, PA, Kristine (Richard) Malia of Castle Shannon, PA, Karen (Gary) Hartley of North Strabane, PA and the late Richard F. (Colleen) Kuczinski, Jr.; sister of Anita Dufour of Swansea, MA, Hedwidge Dansereau of Tiverton, RI and the late Lorraine Gordon of Fall River, MA. She was very proud of her eight grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Tom) Cullinan, Michael (Laura) Deitriech, Leanna (Jim) Sugar, Tanner, Connor and Hanna Malia, Billy and Christopher Kuczinski; she was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Brody, Kolton, Mia, Tyson, Natalie, Audrina, Molly and Charlotte; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones in MA. Friends received Sunday, 2-6 at the SZAFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church on Monday at 12 noon. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Charlotte was born on September 25, 1935 in Fall River, MA. She was a graduate of Durfee High School, and worked as a telephone operator in Fall River, MA. In Pittsburgh she was very active in the Our Lady of Grace School & Church Community including working in the school kitchen, Woman's Guild, PTA, Woman's Guild Bowling League, home room mother and volunteered at many OLG school and church functions for many years. She later worked at the Easy Spirit Shoe Store at South Hills Village for over 20 years until she retired. In addition to enjoying New England lobster rolls, she loved cooking, baking, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was always a very warm and welcoming person. The family would also like to thank the staff at Kane Regional Nursing Home in Scott Township for all that they have done to help Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .