CHARLOTTE J. (PHIPPS) HURLEY

CHARLOTTE J. (PHIPPS) HURLEY Obituary
Formerly of Forest Hills, age 87, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edward M. "Mick" Hurley. Devoted mother of Edward M. (Barbara) Hurley, Jr. and Patrick K. (late Deborah) Hurley. Proud "Nana" of Erin Hurley of Colorado, Missy Hurley of Florida, Kurt Hurley of Wilkins Twp., and Kimberly Hurley of Wilkins Twp. Great-Nana to Jackson Sciambia and Jameson Sciambia. Charlotte is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her loving caregivers at Concordia Lutheran Ministries and Good Samaritan Hospice. Charlotte was born July 19, 1932 in Pittsburgh. She worked for a short time after graduation as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Co. in Pittsburgh. Charlotte enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, flowers and loved to wear the color pink. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Charles N. and Elizabeth D. (Webb) Phipps, and her siblings, Charles N. Phipps, Jr. and Marilyn E. (Phipps) Rudy. Friends welcome Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Charlotte will be laid to rest in Restland Memorial Park Memorial contributions may be made to either , 4 Gateway Ctr., 444 Liberty Ave. Suite 1300, Pgh., PA 15222-1207, () or to Concordia Lutheran Ministries Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023, (concordialm.org/locations/good-samaritan-hosp).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
