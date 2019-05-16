Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE TIGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE J. TIGNER


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHARLOTTE J. TIGNER Obituary
TIGNER CHARLOTTE J.

Age 79, formerly of Midway, passed, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Cherished sister of Robert "Sam" (Karen) Tigner, Cathy Tigner and the late Charles "Chuck" (Mary Alice surviving) Tigner; beloved Aunt of Ashley Duncan, Jennifer Saville, Samuel and Patrick Tigner; loving great-aunt of four and a lifetime group of friends. Family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057 where services will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 E. Carson Street Ste. 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now