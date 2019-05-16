|
|
TIGNER CHARLOTTE J.
Age 79, formerly of Midway, passed, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Cherished sister of Robert "Sam" (Karen) Tigner, Cathy Tigner and the late Charles "Chuck" (Mary Alice surviving) Tigner; beloved Aunt of Ashley Duncan, Jennifer Saville, Samuel and Patrick Tigner; loving great-aunt of four and a lifetime group of friends. Family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057 where services will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 E. Carson Street Ste. 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019