|
|
WIGG CHARLOTTE M. (HENNING)
Age 89, of Bethel Park, on March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Wigg. Loving mother of Linda (Jim) Clendaniel, Bob (Janet) Wigg, David (Tracey) Wigg and Judy (Mike) Buchert; proud grandmother of John, Ben, Nicholas, Sean, Amber (Chris), Bryan, Michael and Jason; sister of Ralph Henning, Blanche Lucey, Alma Bracker, and the late Ruth Billanti. Friends received Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 10-11 a.m., at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewckley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a services will follow visitation Tuesday at 11 a.m. Charlotte was a devoted, longtime member of Brightwood Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, painting, vacations at the beach and walking at the park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 West Library Ave., Bethel Park, PA 15102. Please leave condolences at:
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019