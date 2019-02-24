BETZ CHARLOTTE MAE "SHIRLEY" (LAMBERT)

Age 93, of Sewickley, PA, formerly of North Side, passed peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Daughter of the late Thomas G. and Alice T. Lambert; beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Betz; loving mother of Sandra B. (Michael) Zippler and Marilyn J. (George) Steigerwald; loving gram to Joseph, Rebecca, Matthew, Emily, Douglas, and Mark; proud great-grandma(GiGi) of 10, preceded in death by sisters and brother Margaret McAllister, Ethel Rosenbaum, Wilbur Lambert, and Mary Atkins (Shirley's twin); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Shirley was a long time member of The Order of the Eastern Star, and past President of Suburban General Hospital Auxiliary where she supervised the running of the hospital gift shop.Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Dale Cemetery. Please leave condolences at:

www.schellhaasfh.com