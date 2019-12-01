Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE MARKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE MARKLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLOTTE MARKLE Obituary
MARKLE CHARLOTTE

Age 71, of Robinson Twp., passed on Friday, November 29, 2019.  Beloved wife of Kenneth Markle; loving mother of Jason Markle (Lisa), Erick Markle (Lori) and Bethany Fogle (Drew); dear grandmother of Nikolas Markle, Faith Markle, Brett Mullins and Brody Markle; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Charlotte grew up in the North Side (Troy Hill), she was the organist at Grace Lutheran Church, in Troy Hill and she was a First Grade teacher at St. Malachy School in Kennedy Twp. Family will receive friends 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY, followed by interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude.org mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLOTTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -