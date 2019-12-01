|
MARKLE CHARLOTTE
Age 71, of Robinson Twp., passed on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth Markle; loving mother of Jason Markle (Lisa), Erick Markle (Lori) and Bethany Fogle (Drew); dear grandmother of Nikolas Markle, Faith Markle, Brett Mullins and Brody Markle; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Charlotte grew up in the North Side (Troy Hill), she was the organist at Grace Lutheran Church, in Troy Hill and she was a First Grade teacher at St. Malachy School in Kennedy Twp. Family will receive friends 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY, followed by interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude.org mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019