Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
CHARLOTTE (CHESLOCK) McCLAIN

CHARLOTTE (CHESLOCK) McCLAIN Obituary
McCLAIN CHARLOTTE (CHESLOCK)

Peacefully passed at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019, of East McKeesport. Beloved wife of 48 years of Ron McClain. Loving and devoted mom of Dennis McClain and Michael McClain. Precious grandma of Cayden McClain. Friends welcome in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332 on Wednesday from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Charlotte will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
