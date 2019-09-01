Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE RAUSCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE "COOKIE" RAUSCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLOTTE "COOKIE" RAUSCHER Obituary
RAUSCHER CHARLOTTE "COOKIE"

Of Bethel Park, at home on Friday, August 30, 2019, age 76. The story of Cookie starts on March 20, 1942, to the late Michael and Charlotte Chockla of Clairton. She has an older sister, Patricia Hassenplug (Gordon) and a younger brother, Michael Chockla (Janice). After high school, she met her soul mate, Francis Rauscher. Married for 57 years, their love never waned. Holding hands and kissing like teenagers to the end. They have one daughter, Kristen Stubenraugh. Kristen and her husband, Richard have two children, Michael Zeiler, Jr. and Jacquelyn Stubenraugh. Cookie devoted her life to God. She worked for years at St. Paul's Retreat Center. She even made a journey to the holy lands. Cookie appreciated art and was a wonderful painter. Her legacy is the love she gave to those she met and the willingness to also help those in need. She will be missed by her sister-in-law, Ann Mercurio and her many nieces and nephews. She left this world surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Washington County Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330. This is the place she got her beloved dog, Ruka. Arrangements handled privately by the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLOTTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now