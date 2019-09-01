|
RAUSCHER CHARLOTTE "COOKIE"
Of Bethel Park, at home on Friday, August 30, 2019, age 76. The story of Cookie starts on March 20, 1942, to the late Michael and Charlotte Chockla of Clairton. She has an older sister, Patricia Hassenplug (Gordon) and a younger brother, Michael Chockla (Janice). After high school, she met her soul mate, Francis Rauscher. Married for 57 years, their love never waned. Holding hands and kissing like teenagers to the end. They have one daughter, Kristen Stubenraugh. Kristen and her husband, Richard have two children, Michael Zeiler, Jr. and Jacquelyn Stubenraugh. Cookie devoted her life to God. She worked for years at St. Paul's Retreat Center. She even made a journey to the holy lands. Cookie appreciated art and was a wonderful painter. Her legacy is the love she gave to those she met and the willingness to also help those in need. She will be missed by her sister-in-law, Ann Mercurio and her many nieces and nephews. She left this world surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Washington County Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330. This is the place she got her beloved dog, Ruka. Arrangements handled privately by the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019