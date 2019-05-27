ROZZI CHARLOTTE

Age 84, of New Castle passed away the evening of May 25, 2019 at her residence. Born on May 7, 1935 in New Castle she was the daughter of Carmen and Adelina Coletti Venditto. Charlotte had been married to her beloved husband, Benjamin Rozzi who preceded her in death in 1991. Charlotte had worked as a Secretary for the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County and also as a Secretary for the Allegheny County Court House. Charlotte had lived in Pittsburgh for several years before moving back to New Castle. While living in Pittsburgh, Charlotte enjoyed attending the symphony at Heinz Hall where she also served as an Usher and Greeter. She was a member of Mary Mother of Hope Parish. Charlotte is survived by her two sons, Ben Rozzi and his wife, Patricia and John Rozzi all of New Castle, Sue Verone and Josephine Goclano, both of New Castle, and two grandchildren, Melanie Rozzi and Cassandra Rozzi. In addition to her parents and husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by her two sons, Frank and Carmen Rozzi; two brothers, Pete and Tony Venditto; and one sister, Mary Colia. In honoring her wishes there are no calling hours. A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the ED & DON DECARBO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 941 South Mill St. Father Victor Molka, Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.