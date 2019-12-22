Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARMAINE VIOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARMAINE B. VIOLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARMAINE B. VIOLA Obituary
VIOLA CHARMAINE B.

age 91, of Zelienople, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community. Born February 4, 1928 in Edenborn, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ruth Frost Townsend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Tom A. Viola; her daughters, Jane (Denny) Mason, Joyce Frame and Barbara Ford; her grandchildren, Julie (Daniel) Mardis and Jay (Emma) Mason; her great-grandchildren, Callie and Brody Mardis; three brothers, one sister and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, "Doc," Charmaine was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Scott Frame and Paul Ford; three brothers and three sisters. A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Zelienople, PA. To read the full obituary and to leave expressions of sympathy for the family, please visit www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARMAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -