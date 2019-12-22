|
VIOLA CHARMAINE B.
age 91, of Zelienople, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community. Born February 4, 1928 in Edenborn, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ruth Frost Townsend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Tom A. Viola; her daughters, Jane (Denny) Mason, Joyce Frame and Barbara Ford; her grandchildren, Julie (Daniel) Mardis and Jay (Emma) Mason; her great-grandchildren, Callie and Brody Mardis; three brothers, one sister and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, "Doc," Charmaine was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Scott Frame and Paul Ford; three brothers and three sisters. A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Zelienople, PA. To read the full obituary and to leave expressions of sympathy for the family, please visit www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019