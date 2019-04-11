Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Resources
SUTTON CHARMAINE OLIVINE

Age 52, of Homestead by way of Kingston, Jamaica, went to be with The Lord April 4, 2019. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Charmaine's legacy will be continued in the lives of her husband, Apostle David R. Sutton; sons, Dwayne (Shyvonne) Perry and Paul Perry; grandsons, Ethan Perry and Christopher Perry; and a host of friends, family and spiritual sons and daughters. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) on Saturday, April 13th from 10:30 a.m. until a funeral service in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
