SUTTON CHARMAINE OLIVINE
Age 52, of Homestead by way of Kingston, Jamaica, went to be with The Lord April 4, 2019. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Charmaine's legacy will be continued in the lives of her husband, Apostle David R. Sutton; sons, Dwayne (Shyvonne) Perry and Paul Perry; grandsons, Ethan Perry and Christopher Perry; and a host of friends, family and spiritual sons and daughters. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) on Saturday, April 13th from 10:30 a.m. until a funeral service in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019