Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
2629 Wiley Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHASSITY CLANCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHASSITY ARNELL-DESHAY CLANCY


2017 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHASSITY ARNELL-DESHAY CLANCY Obituary
CLANCY CHASSITY ARNELL-DESHAY

Age three, with a big heart of love, on February the 9th, 2020. Beloved daughter of Chantell Brooks and Eric Clancy; great-granddaughter of Anna Holland; granddaughter of Julius Brooks, Noreda Young, Jasper Clancy; little sister of Winter Williams, Aleah Clancy, Naeshawn Naylor; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles whose hearts are just broken at this horrific loss. Friends may call Sunday, February 16, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral ceremony Monday, February 17, 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wiley Ave. 15219. Burial Homewood Cemetery (The Sacred Grounds of Baby Land).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHASSITY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -