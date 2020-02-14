|
|
CLANCY CHASSITY ARNELL-DESHAY
Age three, with a big heart of love, on February the 9th, 2020. Beloved daughter of Chantell Brooks and Eric Clancy; great-granddaughter of Anna Holland; granddaughter of Julius Brooks, Noreda Young, Jasper Clancy; little sister of Winter Williams, Aleah Clancy, Naeshawn Naylor; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles whose hearts are just broken at this horrific loss. Friends may call Sunday, February 16, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral ceremony Monday, February 17, 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wiley Ave. 15219. Burial Homewood Cemetery (The Sacred Grounds of Baby Land).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020