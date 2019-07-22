McKITA CHELSEA M.

Age 25, of Laurel Gardens, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Daughter of Brian and Heather (Deily) McKita; granddaughter of James and Margaret Deily and Paul McKita; great-granddaughter of Julia McKita, and the late James and Dorothy Deily, Frank and Rose Marunczak, Audrey and Bob Derringer, and Carlton McKita; preceded in death by her best friend, Joshua Potter; niece of James Deily, Scott (Shelia) Deily, and Brian (Katherine) Deily; also survived by many cousins who loved her dearly, and her best friends Nicholas Merlino and Emily Neuherz. "The ones that love us never really leave us." -Sirius Black. Family will welcome friends on Friday, July 26th 1:00-8:00 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Chelsea's name to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.