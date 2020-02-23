|
|
CHIARAMONTE CHERYL A. (ISODA)
Age 64, of Green Tree passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis Chiaramonte; dear sister of Michael Isoda and Louis (Debra) Isoda; aunt of Erin and Ian Isoda; Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Veronica Isoda. Service and Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to ANThONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC,. 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, Kennedy Twp., PA 15136.
www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020