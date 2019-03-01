JONES CHERYL A. (WEILAND)

Of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Kirsch) Weiland; wife of the late Ronald Jones; sister of Ron (Terry) Weiland and the late Ken (surviving spouse Tina) Weiland; also survived by loving nieces and nephews and the family of Ronald Jones. Cheri was the Commercial Traffic Manager at WPXI TV for over 25 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed travel, reading and tole painting. Cheri loved all furry creatures, especially her beloved cat, Cassie. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday 1-5 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.