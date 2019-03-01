Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for CHERYL JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL A. (WEILAND) JONES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHERYL A. (WEILAND) JONES Obituary
JONES CHERYL A. (WEILAND)

Of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Kirsch) Weiland; wife of the late Ronald Jones; sister of Ron (Terry) Weiland and the late Ken (surviving spouse Tina) Weiland; also survived by loving nieces and nephews and the family of Ronald Jones. Cheri was the Commercial Traffic Manager at WPXI TV for over 25 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed travel, reading and tole painting. Cheri loved all furry creatures, especially her beloved cat, Cassie. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday 1-5 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now