Of Penn Hills, age 69, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved mother of Todd (Sherri) Mink of Collier Twp. and Renee (John) Sapida of Turtle Creek; proud and precious grandmother of Gabi and Seth Mink, Kayla, Tyler and Jackson Sapida; sister of Joseph (Karen) Ceccato of Plum. Cheryl was a career hairdresser and was employed for over 30 years at Perfect Endings in Cheswick. She delighted in the joy of the Holiday season and especially enjoyed cooking for her family, whom she adored and loved immensely. Friends are welcome from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek (412-823-9350) where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. Cheryl will be laid to rest privately in Plum Creek Cemetery.
