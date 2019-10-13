Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHERYL SKEBA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL A. (SCHWARTZMILLER) SKEBA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHERYL A. (SCHWARTZMILLER) SKEBA Obituary
SKEBA CHERYL A. (SCHWARTZMILLER)

Age 64, of Carnegie, on Friday, October 11, 2019. Wife of the late Peter T. Skeba; mother of Kimberly (Gino) Dinnocente, Peter (Kim) Skeba and Lisa (Andre) Dreher; grandmother of Gino, Nicholas, Alexa, Trace, Avery, Gaige, Myles and Ayden; great-grandmother of Carter and Aubre; daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Schwartzmiller; sister of Charles A. (Shelly) Schwartzmiller, Dennis (Peggy) Schwartzmiller, Richard "Buzz" (Jean) Schwartzmiller, Sharon (Frank) Gazella and the late Susan (living Tom) Kelly. Also surviving is her extended family, Shawn and Janine Eigenbrode and nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m.


www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHERYL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now