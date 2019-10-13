|
SKEBA CHERYL A. (SCHWARTZMILLER)
Age 64, of Carnegie, on Friday, October 11, 2019. Wife of the late Peter T. Skeba; mother of Kimberly (Gino) Dinnocente, Peter (Kim) Skeba and Lisa (Andre) Dreher; grandmother of Gino, Nicholas, Alexa, Trace, Avery, Gaige, Myles and Ayden; great-grandmother of Carter and Aubre; daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Schwartzmiller; sister of Charles A. (Shelly) Schwartzmiller, Dennis (Peggy) Schwartzmiller, Richard "Buzz" (Jean) Schwartzmiller, Sharon (Frank) Gazella and the late Susan (living Tom) Kelly. Also surviving is her extended family, Shawn and Janine Eigenbrode and nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m.
www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019