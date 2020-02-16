Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for CHERYL ALTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL ANN ALTMAN


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHERYL ANN ALTMAN Obituary
ALTMAN CHERYL ANN

Age 65, of Oakmont (formerly Springdale), passed away peacefully after prolonged illness on Sunday, February 9, 2020, with family by her side. Born August 31, 1954, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William H. Altman, Sr. and the late Patricia Harper Altman. Sister of William H. Altman, Jr., Suzanne (Kenneth) McDade and Lisa (Michael) Murphy. Aunt of Ashley Murphy, Justin McDade and Jennifer Murphy Foster. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends/family and listening to Billy Price. Thank you to the many who were involved in her care. The family suggests memorial donations be made to: Homeless Cat Management Team, P.O. Box 100203, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.  Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHERYL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -