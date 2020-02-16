|
ALTMAN CHERYL ANN
Age 65, of Oakmont (formerly Springdale), passed away peacefully after prolonged illness on Sunday, February 9, 2020, with family by her side. Born August 31, 1954, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William H. Altman, Sr. and the late Patricia Harper Altman. Sister of William H. Altman, Jr., Suzanne (Kenneth) McDade and Lisa (Michael) Murphy. Aunt of Ashley Murphy, Justin McDade and Jennifer Murphy Foster. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends/family and listening to Billy Price. Thank you to the many who were involved in her care. The family suggests memorial donations be made to: Homeless Cat Management Team, P.O. Box 100203, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020