MASLANKA CHERYL ANN (MATTHIAS)

Of Lincoln Place, on June 17, 2019, age 69. Daughter of the late Harry and Helen Matthias; beloved wife of 47 years to Joseph J. Maslanka Jr.; loving mother of Michelle (Jason) Urso Sr., Joseph (Dawn) J. Maslanka III and Melissa (Harry) Faulk; sister of the late Marlene (late Donald) Pulcini; proud grandma of Robert (fiancée Shelby), Jason Jr., and Alexandra Urso, Ashley Werner, Joseph IV, Bella and Mya Maslanka, JJ, Harry and Haley Faulk. Cheryl loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed vacationing in Deep Creek, MD. Cheryl was a recipient of a kidney donation eight years ago and her family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C.O.R.E. or the Kidney Foundation. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 6 to 9 pm and Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm, Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 am, St. Therese Church, Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com