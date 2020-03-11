|
DEL DUCA CHERYL (MEEHAN)
Age 64, of Pittsburgh, at home on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Louise (Shaffer) Meehan; loving mother of George (Cristen) Trosky, Jr. and Shaun Trosky; sister of Kenneth (Linda) Meehan, Dian (Jim) Marosz and Jackie (Bob) Drost; grandmother of Haley, Gabriella, Hank, George and Ray. Cheryl was retired with 20-plus years' service from the Conroy Educational Center where she enjoyed helping her "kids" at Conroy, but she most enjoyed entertaining her family and friends in her home. Friends welcome THURSDAY 1-4, 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11 a.m. FRIDAY in the funeral home. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020