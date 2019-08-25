Home

Age 64, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away in her home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born on September 21, 1954, she was the daughter of the late George and Patricia Housley. Beloved wife to Dana Estep for 41 years; loving mother to Brittany (Jody) Hart and Timothy (Jamen Tyler) Estep; cherished Mimi to Sawyer and Macy Hart; loving sister to George (Vicki) Housley and Steve Housley. Cherri was blessed with many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She will also be missed by her dog, Toby and her cat, Cooper. Cherri was a Registered Nurse for many years. She enjoyed listening to music, quilting and spending time on her porch. Family and friends are invited to join us from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, for CherriFest - a casual celebration of her life. Please bring your favorite Cherri story or moment to share. The celebration will be held at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cherri's name to Planned Parenthood and the Humane Animal Rescue. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
