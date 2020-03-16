LA CAVA CHERYL J. (LEJA)
Age 74, of Robinson Twp., passed on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Pete La Cava; loving mother of Sheldon La Cava, Kirsten Robertson (Daniel) and Kathy Sims (Matt); dear grandmother of Sarah, Kerri, Shawn, Ethan, Dominic and Jaydon; sister of Claudeen Baltzer (Donald), Rebecca Kutzavitch (Bill), Darla Dietz (Jim) and Joseph Leja (Bev). Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. WEDNESDAY at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church, Kennedy Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to the Archangel Gabriel Parish. mcdermottfh.com