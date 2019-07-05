Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for CHERYL TALLENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL J. TALLENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHERYL J. TALLENT Obituary
TALLENT CHERYL J.

Age 59, of Plum Boro., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Gregory L.; loving mother of Kristen (Sean) Reilly and Tara (Joe) Perriello; grandmother of Dante, Colin, Christopher, Kayla, Joey and Leo; daughter of Doris and the late Floyd Cecil; sister of Debbie (Scott) McIndoe and Darrel (Maureen) Cecil; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received, Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Monday 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now