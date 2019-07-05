|
TALLENT CHERYL J.
Age 59, of Plum Boro., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Gregory L.; loving mother of Kristen (Sean) Reilly and Tara (Joe) Perriello; grandmother of Dante, Colin, Christopher, Kayla, Joey and Leo; daughter of Doris and the late Floyd Cecil; sister of Debbie (Scott) McIndoe and Darrel (Maureen) Cecil; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received, Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Monday 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019